Home >News >India >Govt signs pact with US to procure MK 54 torpedo, expendables worth 423 cr

Govt signs pact with US to procure MK 54 torpedo, expendables worth 423 cr

The Indian Navy has a total of 11 P-8I aircraft, which are manufactured by US aerospace company Boeing
1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint

  • These weapons are the outfit of P-8I Aircraft which is used for Long range Maritime Surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Anti-Surface Warfare

Centre has inked a deal with the US government to procure MK 54 torpedo and expendables for the Indian Navy. 

As per the official release, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on 21 October 2021 with the US Government under Foreign Military Sale (FMS) for procurement of MK 54 Torpedo and Expendable (Chaff and Flares) for the Indian Navy at a cost of 423 Crores.

These weapons are the outfit of P-8I Aircraft which is used for Long range Maritime Surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASV), it added. 

The Indian Navy has a total of 11 P-8I aircraft, which are manufactured by US aerospace company Boeing, in its fleet. In addition to anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the P-8I aircraft is known for its advance maritime reconnaissance capabilities. 

"The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the US government under #ForeignMilitarySale (FMS) for procurement of MK 54 Torpedo and Expendable (Chaff and Flares) for the Indian Navy at a cost of 423 crore," defence ministry's spokesperson said on Twitter. 

"These weapons are the outfit of P-8I aircraft," the spokesperson added.

