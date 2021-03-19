Govt signs ₹1,188 crores deal with Bharat Dynamics to acquire 4,960 Milan-2T missiles1 min read . 12:38 PM IST
The missile is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The missile is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France
The Union defence ministry on Friday signed a ₹1,188 crore deal with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of 4,960 Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army.
The Union defence ministry on Friday signed a ₹1,188 crore deal with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of 4,960 Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army.
"This will further boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government. It is a ‘Repeat Order’ of contract, which was signed with BDL on March 08, 2016," said the defence ministry in a statement.
"This will further boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government. It is a ‘Repeat Order’ of contract, which was signed with BDL on March 08, 2016," said the defence ministry in a statement.
According to the ministry, the missile is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France.
"These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive & defensive tasks. Induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years," the statement read.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.