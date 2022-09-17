Govt simplifies trade certification process for vehicle dealers

NEW DELHI: To boost ease of doing business, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has notified new rules to simplify and streamline the trade certificate regime.Trade certificate is required by dealers, test agency, manufacturers, and importers of vehicles which are neither registered nor temporarily registered.The ministry has now notified new rules that allow such certificates to be given in a time-bound manner while accepting applications online on the Vaahan portal. Till now, the application for a trade certificate was required to be filed physically at the RTO which was a time-consuming process.Due to certain anomalies in existing rules, the applicability of trade certificate was open to interpretation in many cases, leading to harassment of many business establishments.The new rules now also allow the vehicle dealers to apply for multiple types of vehicles in a single application. The time period for grant or renewal of trade certificate has also been fixed at 30 days, wherein applications not disposed within 30 days shall be deemed approved, MoRTH said.The validity of the Trade Certificate has been increased from 12 months to 5 years. A dealership authorisation certificate (Form 16A) has also been introduced to bring about uniformity across dealership authorisations. The trade certificate has been made co-terminus with the dealership authorisation.The new rules has also made display of dealership authorisation certificate in showrooms/godowns mandatory.New rules will be effective 1 November. Existing trade certificates will continue to be valid till their renewal is due, a government statement said.

