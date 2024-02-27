 'Govt sitting with eyes closed': Supreme Court raps Centre, slaps temporary ban on Patanjali's 'false' ads | Mint
'Govt sitting with eyes closed': Supreme Court raps Centre, slaps temporary ban on Patanjali's 'false' ads

The Supreme Court of India reprimanded Patanjali Ayurved and the Central government for misleading ads. Patanjali is now banned from advertising medicinal products, with contempt of court notices issued against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

Patanjali has been banned from advertising or market medicinal products that are intended to treat ailments specified in Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. (ANI)Premium
Patanjali Ayurved has been banned from advertising medicines with ‘misleading claims’. A Supreme Court bench also came down heavily against the Central government for “sitting with eyes closed" while the entire country was “taken for a ride". The apex court also issued contempt of court notices against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for flouting previous court orders and continuing to peddle misleading claims. 

“The government is sitting with its eye closed. This is very unfortunate. The government will have to take some immediate action," NDTV quoted the Supreme Court as saying. 

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said that the entire country had been ‘taken for a ride’.The SC had previously threatened to impose a cost of 1 crore per false claim propagated in each advertisement. 

The top court is hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 04:17 PM IST
