'Govt sitting with eyes closed': Supreme Court raps Centre, slaps temporary ban on Patanjali's 'false' ads
The Supreme Court of India reprimanded Patanjali Ayurved and the Central government for misleading ads. Patanjali is now banned from advertising medicinal products, with contempt of court notices issued against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.
Patanjali Ayurved has been banned from advertising medicines with ‘misleading claims’. A Supreme Court bench also came down heavily against the Central government for “sitting with eyes closed" while the entire country was “taken for a ride". The apex court also issued contempt of court notices against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for flouting previous court orders and continuing to peddle misleading claims.