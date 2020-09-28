Govt specifies hydrogen-enriched CNG as automobile fuel

According to Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) report released in 2018, H-CNG technology is promising as it can be set up in different locations such as petrol pumps or bus depots. “It is an intermediate but important step in our transition towards a hydrogen economy. The most promising aspect of this technology is that it will allow for the utilization of the existing infrastructure of CNG buses as well as the piping network and dispensing stations. Therefore, it can be seen as the next-gen CNG for cleaner air," it said in a report in 2018.