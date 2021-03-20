Govt spend on National Digital Health Mission at Rs118.2 million so far

"NDHM has been rolled out in 6 UTs initially. The expansion of the same will be take up after evaluation of the outcome during Phase 1 of the project...To promote innovation, participation and built trust, NDHM Sandbox environment has been developed as a closed ecosystem and made live at https://ndhm.gov.in/," said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for health and family welfare, told the Lok Sabha on Friday.