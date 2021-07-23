Govt spends 9,725 cr on Covid-19 vaccination drive, so far: MoS Health

The central government on Friday said a total of ₹9,725.1 crore has been spent on the coronavirus vaccination drive, so far.

"A total of ₹9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines & operational cost for vaccination," Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS (Health) on Friday stated in Lok Sabha.

Dr Bharati added that a total of ₹135 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be available between August and December 2021.

"There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them," he added.

More than 2.75 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 43.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,12,30,353 doses.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

