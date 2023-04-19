Govt spent over 25 crore in event in which 14 people died due to heatstroke

The Maharashtra government spent more than ₹lakh on the mega Bhushan Award ceremony, which later turned into a tragic event after 14 people died due to heatstroke.

The mega award ceremony which took place at Navi Mumbai on Sunday during the scorching afternoon led to a massive medical emergency as over a dozen of attendees died and several were hospitalised.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, which is now under fire from the Opposition over the timing of the award event, spent ₹13.63 crore on advertising the event on billboards while at least six other agencies spent over ₹12 crore on roads, water supply, logistics, and health services.

An official told the daily that over ₹7 crore was spent on repairing the roads and sewage management.

However, despite spending multi-crore in the event, the spectators were given seats in the sun when temperatures hit close to 38 degrees Celsius.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present in the ceremony, praised the crowd for waiting so long in the sun.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday demanded the registration of a culpable homicide case against the Maharashtra government over the deaths due to sunstroke.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar said the tragedy was not natural but it was a "man-made disaster" for which the government is responsible.

He also demanded the government grant ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh to the kin of the deceased instead of ₹5 lakh.