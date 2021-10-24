Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has made a major announcement for the state's government officials during the 'Vikas' rally Sarmathla village of Sohna on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that Haryana government officials will have to wear smartwatches that will track their movement during office hours as well as serve as a tool to mark attendance.

"All government officials in the state will wear smartwatches that will track their movement during office hours as well as serve as a tool to mark attendance," Khattar said.

According to the Chief Minister, the previous biometric attendance marking system at the government offices would remain discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While GPS-enabled smartwatches will soon be introduced to track attendance.

The Haryana chief minister pointed out that how the government officials used to go to the office once a week and tick their attendance for all working days. And therefore, the biometric attendance system was launched as this requires officials concerned to physically touch it. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, biometric machines have been suspended to prevent the transmission of the virus.

And now, Khattar said the idea of introducing smartwatches as an attendance tool would mark a progression from the previous roster systems and will prevent manipulation of the attendance.

"We will be introducing smartwatches that will only track the official it is assigned to. The watch would stop working if somebody else wears it. This way, movement of all government officials in Haryana will be tracked," Khattar added.

He said the smartwatch will send the real-time location of the employees to the central control room and their attendance will then be marked.

Currently, the smartwatch attendance system has been adopted by Panchkula Municipal Corporation and the Chandigarh administration. But the GPS-enabled monitoring system has triggered criticism from the staff who have claimed that it breached their privacy.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation in 2018 became the first government body to introduce GPS-enabled smartwatches under the Smart City Project. The GPS-enabled wristwatch costs around ₹7,000- ₹8,000 and the government agency has to pay for it.

