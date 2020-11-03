Govt starts process for strategic sale of Ferro Scrap Nigam

Govt starts process for strategic sale of Ferro Scrap Nigam1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Under the administrative control of the steel ministry, FSNL has registered offices in Bhillai, Chhattisgarh, and is currently working with eight steel plants
The government has invited bids from transaction advisors to manage the strategic sale of MSTC subsidiary Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL).
Under the administrative control of the steel ministry, FSNL has registered offices in Bhillai, Chhattisgarh, and is currently working with eight steel plants.
The government would appoint a transaction advisor from reputed consulting firms, investment bankers or financial institutions for providing advisory services to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) . They would be required to submit their bids by November 23.
The budget set a divestment target of ₹2.1 lakh crore for the financial year 2020-21, including ₹1.2 lakh crore from divestment in public sector companies and ₹900 crore from sale of stake in public sector companies.
