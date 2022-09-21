Govt steps up work on 6 lane access controlled highway along Indo-Pak border

The project for six-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full progress. This is a part of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor project in Gujarat
NEW DELHI: The Union government had pressed the pedal on the development of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor project in Gujarat. The work on the project being developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 is in full swing and is expected to be completed on time.
The stretch is being built at a project cost of ₹2,030 crore.
In a series of tweets, Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the project for six-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full progress. This is part of the economic corridor project.
Once the project is completed, the travel time within the section will reduce by two hours and travel distance by 60 km. This will also facilitate easy movement of border forces/armed forces/military vehicles etc. as it is closer to the India-Pakistan border, the minister said.
He said reducing pollution level, median and avenue plantation throughout the stretch would also enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs.
Gadkari also said the government was committed to transforming India through excellent connectivity and world class infrastructure that will also help the country to become the hub of world class Infrastructure.
