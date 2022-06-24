Govt studying trends; to set export target for FY23 in July

“Global macroeconomic fundamentals have not been upbeat lately, especially due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Ever since the Fed began raising interest rates, there is a growing chance global growth could get impacted. So, the ministry is looking at the trend in the first few months. A realistic target will be given to the embassies and export promotion councils, and it will be announced next month," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}