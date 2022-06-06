OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Govt successfully tests intermediate range ballistic missile Agni-4
Listen to this article

The Defence Ministry has successfully tested an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4 on Monday. The test is part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, at around 1930 hours on June 6.

As per the ministry, the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

It reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability.

Notably, Agni-1 to 5 missiles are designed & developed by DRDO and inducted into Services to act as deterrence & meet the country’s security requirements.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout