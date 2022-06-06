The Defence Ministry has successfully tested an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4 on Monday. The test is part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, at around 1930 hours on June 6.

As per the ministry, the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

It reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability.

Notably, Agni-1 to 5 missiles are designed & developed by DRDO and inducted into Services to act as deterrence & meet the country’s security requirements.