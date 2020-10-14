Govt suggests more boosters on the anvil

The government is not ruling out the possibility of another set of economic stimulus measures to steady the economy, a senior government official said, a day after the finance ministry announced steps to boost consumer spending and capital expenditure.

The government’s willingness to offer more measures assumes significance given that the Union budget exercise for the next fiscal has already begun. “We are not closing the option of another stimulus if needed," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The assurance from the Narendra Modi administration comes in the context of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday announcing a host of steps aimed at boosting liquidity support to financial markets and to key sectors of the economy.

Experts are noticing an improvement in economic activity. “We are seeing a slightly more than anticipated improvement in economic activity independent of the second set of stimulus measures. Taking into account this as well as the steps announced on Monday, we have lowered the range of economic contraction from our earlier projected 10.4%-11% to 9.4-10%," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank.

N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics in Bengaluru, said the government has been showing readiness to intervene when needed and has front-loaded the expenditure. “There is a view that the steps taken are not sufficient, but there is no consensus among experts on which sector to bail out and how. The government and RBI have taken steps to leave more cash in the hands of the poor and give liquidity support to small businesses," said Bhanumurthy.

The government on Tuesday allowed 20 states to raise ₹68,825 crore through open market borrowings. The borrowing permission up to 0.5% of their gross state domestic product (GSDP) without any reform conditions was given to the states that opted for bridging their goods and services tax (GST) revenue shortfall due to the 2017 tax reform through borrowing.

However, the emphasis the government gave to fiscal prudence in announcing more measures on Monday has invited criticism from the opposition Congress party. “The grand announcement yesterday was no stimulus package to push economic growth, it was another sly attempt to dazzle the people with exaggerated numbers and lead them to believe that the government is hands-on and responsive to the needs of the people and the economy," Congress party leader P. Chidambaram said in a statement.

Given the decline in tax receipts, the government will move a detailed proposal on the new policy on privatizing state-owned enterprises. The plan for the initial share sale in Life Insurance Corp. of India is on track, said the official.

The finance ministry is also in the process of assessing the revenue receipts for this fiscal, taking into account all the tax measures including deferred payment schedules and cut in the rate of taxes collected or deducted at source. Funding the compound interest payment for borrowers with up to ₹2 crore of loans during the moratorium period will cost the exchequer about ₹6,500 crore, the official explained. The government recently informed the Supreme Court about its intent to bear the cost of interest on interest applicable on small borrowers.

