Govt suggests more boosters on the anvil

N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics in Bengaluru, said the government has been showing readiness to intervene when needed and has front-loaded the expenditure. “There is a view that the steps taken are not sufficient, but there is no consensus among experts on which sector to bail out and how. The government and RBI have taken steps to leave more cash in the hands of the poor and give liquidity support to small businesses," said Bhanumurthy.