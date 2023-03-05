Govt surveys properties who adopted Pakistani, Chinese citizenship after wars2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:39 AM IST
- There are 12,611 assets, or enemy property, across 20 states and three union territories.
- A total of 12,485 are related to Pakistani nationals and 126 belong to Chinese citizens
The central government has launched a National Survey of Enemy Properties across 20 states and union territories to identify and subsequently monetise properties of those who left India and adopted Chinese or Pakistani citizenship after wars with these countries. Enemy properties are those left behind by people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China after leaving India during the partition and post the 1962 and 1965 wars.
