Govt tables National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill

The Union government on Monday tabled the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill which will aim to provide long term finance for infrastructure projects in the country. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the setting up of the new entity while presenting the Ubudget in February.

According to the Centre, this Bill will establish the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development to support the development of long term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India, including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure.

The new entity will help provide finance options for projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline. This also comes at a time when the Union government has decided to substantially increase investment in infrastructure building to help pull the economy out of the covid-19 induced slowdown.

The new entity will be headquartered in Mumbai and will have regional offices in different cities.

“The developmental objective of the Institution shall be to coordinate with the central and state governments, regulators, financial institutions, institutional investors and such other relevant stakeholders, in India or outside India, to facilitate building and improving the relevant institutions to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the domestic bonds and derivatives markets," the government said in the Bill.

The Narendra Modi led government, in the finance budget, decided to increase spending on infrastructure projects in FY22. Capital expenditure by central government is projected to touch Rs5.54 trillion next fiscal, while it is likely to close at Rs4.4 trillion in the current one, according to the budget announcements.

The financial objective of the institution shall be to lend or invest, directly or indirectly, and seek to attract investments from private sector investors and institutional investors, in infrastructure projects located in or outside India, the government said in the Bill.

According to Siddharth Srivastava, partner, Khaitan and Co., the formation of the new entity will definitely fill the existing gaps in the long term infrastructure financing, enhance lending in infrastructure sector and boost the economic growth.

“Indian DFCs will also give the much needed acceleration to infrastructure sector with lower cost of funding and lending arrangements with considerable longer tenure compared with commercial banks in general. Having said that, in order to ensure success of DFIs in India, transparent management and strict adherence to legal and policy prescriptions is a must since public money is involved," added Srivastava.

