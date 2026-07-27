Modi Govt tables new anti-paper leak Bill amid Lok Sabha ruckus – How is it tougher than the existing Act

The Union government on Monday, 27 July introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill to provide for stricter measures to check paper leaks, amid protests by opposition parties in the House against the police action during the student agitation over the NEET issue.

Advertisement

Soon after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill was introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm due to continuing protests by the Opposition.

They were demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the CJP-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

What does the new Bill propose?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key amendments proposed in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026? ⌵ The bill proposes seven key amendments, including the establishment of fast-track courts for speedy trials, a mandate for investigations to be completed within two months, and enhanced punishments such as jail terms of up to ten years and fines up to ₹50 lakh. 2 Why was the new anti-paper leak bill introduced by the Modi government? ⌵ The bill was introduced in response to persistent incidents of paper leaks and protests by students, particularly surrounding the NEET exam, aiming to strengthen the integrity and fairness of public examinations. 3 How does the new bill enhance penalties compared to the previous legislation? ⌵ The new bill enhances penalties by increasing the maximum jail term from five years to ten years and raising fines from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh for individuals involved in paper leaks, thereby introducing stiffer regulations. 4 Should students be concerned about the implications of the new anti-paper leak bill? ⌵ Students should be aware of the bill's strict enforcement measures, as it aims to create a fairer examination environment. However, it may also contribute to increased anxiety around exam integrity and security. 5 What process is outlined for trials under the new anti-paper leak bill? ⌵ The trials for offences under the new bill must be conducted in fast-track courts that are required to complete proceedings within three months from the date the chargesheet is filed, ensuring timely justice.

Seeking to amend a two-year-old anti-paper leak law, the bill has been introduced following the over-month-long protest by students over NEET-UG paper leak and other issues. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the row on Saturday.

The new bill proposes to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhances punishment.

Advertisement

According to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.

The new stringent bill – the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 – proposes stiffer penalties, with a longer jail term and higher fines than the bill introduced two years ago.

The new stringent bill – the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 – proposes stiffer penalties, with a longer jail term and higher fines than the bill introduced two years ago.

Advertisement

“In recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leakages and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examination system," reads the statement of objects of the bill.

The bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. The proposed law promises speedy trials by establishing fast-track courts mandated to complete trials within three months of the filing of the chargesheet.

"Hence, in order to further strengthen the fairness, to enhance the credibility of the public examinations system and to facilitate speedy trial and ensure time bound investigations of offences under the said act, it is necessary to make amendments in the said Act,” the bill reads.

Advertisement

10-year jail term for unfair means Anyone resorting to ‘unfair means and offences’, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than ‘five years but which may extend up to ten years and with fine up to fifty lakh rupees,’ according to the proposed law.

Anyone resorting to ‘unfair means and offences’, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than ‘five years but which may extend up to ten years and with fine up to fifty lakh rupees,’ according to the proposed law

Advertisement

The service provider can be punished with a fine of ₹5 crores, and the proportionate cost of examination shall also be recovered from the service provider, who will be barred from any responsibility for a public examinationfor eight years, it says.

At present, the jail term for unfair means and offences is three to five years, witha fine of ₹10 lakh, as per the 2024 bill. Similarly, service providers’ fine was set at one crore, with a four-year ban, as per the current bill.

New sections in the paper leak bill The proposed bill inserts two new sections — 12A and 12B — for speedy probe and trials. The new sections say a central investigating agencyor special investigation team shall complete the probe “within a period of two months from the date of a reference made to it by the central government.”

Advertisement

The 2024 bill stipulated an investigation by federal agencies. In the new bill, the Centre retains the authority to constitute a dedicated special task force to handle high-stakes or cross-state examination fraud.

In order to further strengthen the fairness, to enhance the credibility of the public examinations system and to facilitate speedy trial and ensure time bound investigations...

Investigations into offences under the Act must be completed within two months to prevent procedural delays.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.