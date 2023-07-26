Govt tables registration of births and deaths amendment bill

Govt tables registration of births and deaths amendment bill2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:45 PM IST
- One of the key aims of the bill is to establish national and state-level databases for registered births and deaths.
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday tabled the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The new bill mandates Aadhaar number use for birth certification.
This development is part of an amendment to the original 1969 Act, which could streamline the processes for registering births and deaths.
The proposed legislation would require the Aadhaar numbers of both parents and any informants during birth registration, provided they are available.
To leverage technology and digitization, the government has included clauses in the bill for electronic registration and delivery of birth and death certificates, a move expected to facilitate public access. Union home minister Amit Shah introduced the bill, marking the first amendment since its inception.
The government has underscored the need for the Act's revision to match societal and technological evolution and enhance its user-friendliness.
“Based on the consultations held with the State Governments, public and other stake holders, it is proposed to amend certain provisions of the Act in form of a Bill, namely the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023," the government stated.
One of the key aims of the bill is to establish national and state-level databases for registered births and deaths. This initiative is anticipated to enhance the update processes for other databases, fostering efficient and transparent public services and social benefits delivery.
The new legislation would position the birth certificate as the definitive proof of a person's date and place of birth. This development affects individuals born on or after the commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023. The certificate would be crucial for various processes, including school admissions, driver's license issuance, voter list preparation, marriage registration, government employment, Public Sector Undertakings, passport issuance, Aadhaar number issuance, among others.
Furthermore, the bill outlines provisions to streamline registration for adopted, orphaned, abandoned, surrendered, or surrogate children, as well as children to single parents or unwed mothers.
In a new mandate, all medical institutions would be required to provide cause of death certificates to the Registrar, with a copy being given to the closest relative.
Lastly, in light of potential disasters or epidemics, the bill proposes the appointment of Special "Sub-Registrars" to accelerate the registration of deaths and certificate issuance.
