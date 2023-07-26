Govt tables registration of births and deaths amendment bill

The new legislation would position the birth certificate as the definitive proof of a person's date and place of birth. This development affects individuals born on or after the commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023. The certificate would be crucial for various processes, including school admissions, driver's license issuance, voter list preparation, marriage registration, government employment, Public Sector Undertakings, passport issuance, Aadhaar number issuance, among others.