The union government has gone back on its earlier stand and has withdrawn a previous suggestion of nine-hour normal work day in a revised draft Wage Code rule it has now notified inviting public comment.

In the revised draft wage code rules, the union labour ministry conceded that the normal work day will be of eight hours. But like last time it stays away from fixing a national minimum wage as yet.

“The normal working day under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 13 shall be comprised of eight hours of work and one or more intervals of rest which in total shall not exceed one hour," labour ministry has said in the draft Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2020.

“The number of hours which shall constitute a normal working day…shall be of nine hours," the previous version of the draft rules unveiled in Nob 2019 had said inviting sharp criticism for the intention of the government to increase the normal work hours.

Other than the working hour, the fresh draft rule also says that the promised minimum floor wage will be revised every five years. It was not there in the Nov 2019 draft rule.

The new draft rule on working hours comes at a time, several states have increased the working hours in factories from eight hours to between 10-12 hours keeping the pandemic and labour crisis mind. The fresh draft rules however, cannot nullify the states decisions till is formally notified after due feedback period and government approval. Nearly dozen states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have raised the work hours post the covid-19 pandemic. States like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have also withdrawn their previous extended work hour orders.

Like the Labour Code on Wages, the draft rule on wages is still silent on spelling out a minimum wage. It says experts committees will suggest the central government in future. An internal panel of the Union labour ministry had said in its report in January 2019 that “the single value of the national minimum wage for India should be set at Rs. 375 per day as of July 2018". In addition to the minimum monthly wage of Rs.9,750, the seven-member panel had also suggested that a housing allowance of Rs. 1,430 should be provided for city-based workers.

“This is a draft rule…the centre will fix a central minimum wage floor after consulting experts later, and states will set a minimum wage above the central wage floor. It will take time," a government official with knowledge of the development said requesting anonymity.

However, the fresh draft rule and its plan to collect feedback again for 45 days will linger the process of bringing in a national minimum wage almost a year after the Wage Code Act was passed by the parliament in August 2019.

Like last time, it has said that while fixing minimum wage expenditure on fuel, electricity and miscellaneous items will constitute 20%, and that on education, health and other contingencies would be 25%.

