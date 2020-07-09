Govt takes a back seat, withdraws nine-hour work day suggestion

Like the Labour Code on Wages, the draft rule on wages is still silent on spelling out a minimum wage. It says experts committees will suggest the central government in future. An internal panel of the Union labour ministry had said in its report in January 2019 that “the single value of the national minimum wage for India should be set at Rs. 375 per day as of July 2018". In addition to the minimum monthly wage of Rs.9,750, the seven-member panel had also suggested that a housing allowance of Rs. 1,430 should be provided for city-based workers.