Govt takes down Layer'r Shot perfume ad that promoted rape jokes

The DCW also took suo-moto cognizance of a misogynistic advertisement. It said, "The said advertisement shows a boy and a girl, apparently a couple sitting on a bed when four more boys enter the room. One boy asks, "Shot mara lagta hai!", the boy sitting on the bed says, "Ha mara na ". Then the first boy says "Ab hamari bari" and moves toward the girl. The girl appears to be shocked and uncomfortable with the series of events. Thereafter, the boy picks up a bottle of a body spray named 'Shot' and the girl looks visibly relieved as she just got saved from getting gang raped!"