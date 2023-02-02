Govt takes ‘pragmatic’ view on disinvestment targets
The government has set a lower disinvestment target for FY24 at ₹51,000 crore as compared with the previous financial year, while also lowering the revised estimates from FY23 to ₹50,000 crore from the earlier target of ₹65,000 crore, according to the budget documents issued on Wednesday
