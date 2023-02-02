NEW DELHI : Government is taking measures to augment domestic capacity for future realizations of space tourism, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that ISRO has carried out a few feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission onboard a liquid propellant stage booster.

Singh added that through Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human spaceflight programme, ISRO is engaged in development of various technologies, which are essential building blocks for human space missions.

The minister said that the objective of the Gaganyaan programme is the demonstration of human spaceflight capability to low earth orbit. “Future missions will be taken up after the accomplishment of Gaganyaan mission."

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

The pre-requisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, Life Support System to provide an earth like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.

Various precursor missions are planned for demonstrating the Technology Preparedness Levels before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission. These demonstrator missions include Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT) and Test Vehicle (TV) flights. Safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions preceding manned mission.