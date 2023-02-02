Home / News / India /  Govt taking measures to augment domestic capacity for future realizations of space tourism: Minister
Back

NEW DELHI : Government is taking measures to augment domestic capacity for future realizations of space tourism, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. 

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that ISRO has carried out a few feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission onboard a liquid propellant stage booster. 

Singh added that through Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human spaceflight programme, ISRO is engaged in development of various technologies, which are essential building blocks for human space missions. 

The minister said that the objective of the Gaganyaan programme is the demonstration of human spaceflight capability to low earth orbit. “Future missions will be taken up after the accomplishment of Gaganyaan mission." 

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. 

The pre-requisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, Life Support System to provide an earth like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew. 

Various precursor missions are planned for demonstrating the Technology Preparedness Levels before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission. These demonstrator missions include Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT) and Test Vehicle (TV) flights. Safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions preceding manned mission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout