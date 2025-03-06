Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday held civil engineers, consultants, concessionaires, and substandard detailed project reports (DPRs) responsible for the rising number of road accidents and fatalities in the country.

“Most accidents happen in the country due to small civil mistakes and nobody is held accountable. Even small things like the road signages and marking systems are very poor in the country; these can be copied from countries like Spain, Austria, and Swizerland,” Gadkari said in his address at the two-day Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS).

Gadkari highlighted the urgent need for improved road safety measures and called upon the road construction industry to develop strategies to enhance road safety by adopting newer technologies and sustainable and recyclable construction materials.

Also Read: Infrastructure: Sitharaman will need to juggle conflicting demands in budget “India witnessed 480,000 road accidents, 180,000 deaths, and about 400,000 serious injuries (in 2023). Out of these 140,000 accident deaths are in the age of 18-45 years of age, mostly two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. These accidents contribute to an economic loss of 3% of GDP,“ Gadkari said.

He pointed out the poor quality of DPRs, holding engineers largely responsible for the rise in road accidents due to poor planning and design. “This gives me a feeling that, basically, engineers are responsible for road accidents. So, the main problem is road engineering and defective planning, and defective DPRs,” he said.

With road safety a top priority, the government aims to reduce accident rates by 50% by 2030, he said.

Gadkari urged the industry and government to collaborate on solutions to prevent road accidents, emphasizing the importance of education in building safer infrastructure and promoting safer driving habits.

Also Read: How the Delhi Airport Terminal 1 fiasco exposes the sorry state of infrastructure regulation in India He also highlighted the need for stronger law enforcement and responsive emergency medical services.

“The summit with the theme ‘Vision Zero: Sustainable Infratech and Policy for Safer Roads’ represents a holistic approach to road safety, combining the latest technological advancements with innovative practices to create safer roads for everyone. By prioritizing safety in every aspect of road design, construction, and management, this theme seeks to move towards a future where road accidents become a rarity, ultimately aiming for zero fatalities,” said K.K. Kapila, president emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF), a global road safety body working for better and safer roads worldwide.

“The impressive road safety impact of this summit will be shared, including its implementation success in countries and its life-saving potential as a template that any country can adopt to achieve safer roads and mobility for a sustainable future for all,” added Kapila.