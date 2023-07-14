Govt taps farmers as tomato prices soar

Govt taps farmers as tomato prices soar3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Tomato supply at discounted rates to help moderate prices
New Delhi: Farm cooperatives are scrambling to procure tomatoes directly from farmers wherever it is available to sell them at discounted prices at major consumption centres where prices of the kitchen staple have gone through the roof.
In an interview, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) chairman Brijendra Singh said this is in addition to purchases from traders, middlemen and markets.
“We will try to not only purchase it from the mandi, where traders and middlemen are involved but also directly from farmers. If required, we will also purchase tomatoes from adjacent states and distribute them across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from different points," Singh said. “Prices of perishable commodities like tomatoes go high because of middlemen, but farmers do not even get 10% of it."
This comes after the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) on Wednesday directed Nafed and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) to immediately start buying tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and simultaneously distribute them in consumption centres, including Delhi, where retail prices have recorded maximum increase in the last one month.
In Delhi, tomato prices have spiked to ₹180 per kg, even touching ₹280 a kg for some varieties, up fromRs 20–30 a kg on 24 June. In many other cities and states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, tomatoes now cost over ₹180 a kg. Due to floods and damage to crops in the plains of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, the regular supply of tomatoes to Delhi may remain disrupted for some time. In the meantime, the supply of tomatoes at a discounted rate is expected to moderate prices and provide relief to common people.
“Nafed officials have already started their work, and they will see where Nafed can get tomatoes from and explore the points from where it can distribute the procured tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra," Singh said, expressing confidence about the federations’ ability to follow the government assignment. Since the directive came only on Wednesday, it is too early to comment on the procurement target, procurement area, or distribution area, Singh added.
Separately, an NCCF truck carrying 25,000 kg of tomatoes arrived in Delhi on Thursday night from Andhra Pradesh, and the quantity was procured at the market prevailing rate. In Andhra Pradesh, good-quality tomatoes are being sold at ₹120–130 a kg. The quantity NCCF brought to Delhi is being sold at a discounted rate of ₹90 a kg in Delhi NCR at all major locations with high-density populations, two government officials said on condition of anonymity.
The government is starting with ₹90 a kg, which could be revised depending on how the policy intervention affects the market rate, one of the two officials said. “If the market prices start falling, ₹90 will be revised downwards."
“To distribute the quantity, more than 20 mobile vans have been deployed,“ the other government official said. “Initially, the plan was to deploy 30 mobile vans to dispose tomatoes at the discounted price, which has not been possible as one-third of Delhi is submerged in water."
Some consumer cooperatives from Dwarka near Delhi have also requested NCCF to supply some stock from Thursday’s arrival. From now on, tomato-laden trucks will keep rolling into Delhi. The government plans to sell tomatoes at discounted rates by Safal and Kendriya Bhandar, along with NCCF and Nafed mobile vans, beginning Saturday, the official said.
While supplies reaching Delhi will also serve Haryana’s Gurugram and Noida, separate trucks are also heading for Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from the targeted procurement centres in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. While Uttar Pradesh will cover Lucknow, Allahabad, and Kanpur, among others, Rajasthan will supply them in populous regions with soaring prices.
Queries sent to the spokesperson for the consumer affairs ministry remained unanswered till press time.
