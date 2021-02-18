Govt targeting to bring 5.5 million new workers under EPF fold in two years

New Delhi: The union government has a target to bring in 5.5 million fresh workers into formal work fold and cover them under the employees’ provident organisation, the union labour and employment secretary Apurva Chandra said Thursday.

Chandra said the target will be achieved over the next two years via the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana for which the government has already announced an EPF subsidy scheme. And his ministry will track these workers and see if they remain in formal work even after the scheme benefits are over, he said.

“Over the next two years, a target of over 55 lakh new workers to be brought into the fold of the provident fund. And the government is going to provide EPF 24% subsidy – by way of subsidy for the employees and employers contribution. It is a step to increase the employment post corona," Chadra said during a function at labour bureau to roll out the process for a five national job surveys.

In October, the union government had announced the EPF subsidy scheme to create a positive job environment and increase formalisation. It has underlined that the government will pay employees and employers share of EPF dues every month for new workers earning up-to Rs.15000 per month. Chandra’s statement Thursday puts this scheme in perspective and attaches a definitive target. It also brings to the fore that whether jobs created through the scheme can be sustained post the scheme period.

“The efficacy of such schemes, whether those people who get the employment, whether they remain in formal sector in future or…again move back to the informal sector -- these are interesting questions for which the government would like to have answers in these surveys, and in future," the secretary said.

Talking about the surveys, the secretary said there is a huge data gap the country is witnessing for years. The outcome from the five surveys “will give us data to frame policy in the future".

Talking about the informal sector, the labour secretary said: “We are totally devoid of any data on what is happening in the unorganized sector… So this gap will be filled by these surveys." The secretary said the five jobs surveys data will help in formulating relevant policies and policy interventions.

The five surveys are on industrial establishments, professionals, migrants, domestic workers and the transport sector. They are expected to be broad based, with large sample sizes. The sliced view of the labour market will include ‘gig’ work, and help authorities formulate a comprehensive employment policy for both formal and informal segments and design social security and welfare measures.

The labour ministry said the objective of the survey on domestic workers (DW) would be to estimate the proportion of DW in the workforce by states and at a national level and the social-economic indicators of regions where they work. The migrants survey will “estimate the number of migrant workers in India and also to collect information on their living conditions, working conditions and other socio-economic conditions". The one on professionals have two-fold objective – “to estimate the total number of active professionals in the country and to capture the employment generated by these professionals". While the survey on transport will assess the employment generation capacity of the sector, the Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey will measure relative change in jobs situation over successive quarters in non-farm economy.

The surveys will use technology to fast track the process and findings will be available in next seven to eight months including six months of field work.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via