Govt targeting to bring 5.5 million new workers under EPF fold in two years

The labour ministry said the objective of the survey on domestic workers (DW) would be to estimate the proportion of DW in the workforce by states and at a national level and the social-economic indicators of regions where they work. The migrants survey will “estimate the number of migrant workers in India and also to collect information on their living conditions, working conditions and other socio-economic conditions". The one on professionals have two-fold objective – “to estimate the total number of active professionals in the country and to capture the employment generated by these professionals". While the survey on transport will assess the employment generation capacity of the sector, the Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey will measure relative change in jobs situation over successive quarters in non-farm economy.