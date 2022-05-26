This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has written to all stakeholders: E-commerce entities like Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail and others, besides consumer forums, law universities, lawyers, FICCI, CII, consumer rights activists, etc.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
To deal with the menace of fake reviews on e-commerce platforms, the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) along with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) will hold a virtual meeting on Friday with stakeholders, said the ministry.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
To deal with the menace of fake reviews on e-commerce platforms, the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) along with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) will hold a virtual meeting on Friday with stakeholders, said the ministry.
“To gauge the magnitude of fake reviews on E-Commerce platforms which mislead consumers into buying online services or products and to prepare a roadmap ahead, the DoCA and ASCI will be holding a virtual meeting on Friday, along with various stakeholders," read a statement.
“To gauge the magnitude of fake reviews on E-Commerce platforms which mislead consumers into buying online services or products and to prepare a roadmap ahead, the DoCA and ASCI will be holding a virtual meeting on Friday, along with various stakeholders," read a statement.
The discussions will be broadly based on the impact of fake and misleading reviews on consumers and possible measures to prevent such anomaly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The discussions will be broadly based on the impact of fake and misleading reviews on consumers and possible measures to prevent such anomaly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has written to all stakeholders: E-commerce entities like Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail and others, besides consumer forums, law universities, lawyers, FICCI, CII, consumer rights activists, etc. to participate in the meeting.
Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has written to all stakeholders: E-commerce entities like Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail and others, besides consumer forums, law universities, lawyers, FICCI, CII, consumer rights activists, etc. to participate in the meeting.
The secretary has flagged with stakeholders results of a EU-wide screening on online consumer reviews across 223 major websites.
The secretary has flagged with stakeholders results of a EU-wide screening on online consumer reviews across 223 major websites.
The screening results underlines that at least 55 per cent of the websites violate the unfair commercial practices directive of the EU, which requires truthful information to be presented to consumers to make an informed choice.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The screening results underlines that at least 55 per cent of the websites violate the unfair commercial practices directive of the EU, which requires truthful information to be presented to consumers to make an informed choice.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, in 144 out of the 223 websites checked, the authorities could not confirm that traders were doing enough to ensure that reviews were authentic, i.e., if they were posted by consumers who had actually used the product or service that was reviewed, the statement said.
Further, in 144 out of the 223 websites checked, the authorities could not confirm that traders were doing enough to ensure that reviews were authentic, i.e., if they were posted by consumers who had actually used the product or service that was reviewed, the statement said.
The secretary said in the letter that consumers are increasingly shopping online for purchase of goods and services with growing internet and smartphone use.
"Given that e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms to see the opinion and experience of users who have already purchased the goods or service," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Given that e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms to see the opinion and experience of users who have already purchased the goods or service," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As a result, due to fake and misleading reviews, the right to be informed, which is a consumer right under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, is violated, said the secretary.
As a result, due to fake and misleading reviews, the right to be informed, which is a consumer right under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, is violated, said the secretary.
"Since the issue impacts people shopping online on a daily basis and has a significant impact on their rights as a consumer, it is important that it is examined with greater scrutiny and detail," the secretary added.
"Since the issue impacts people shopping online on a daily basis and has a significant impact on their rights as a consumer, it is important that it is examined with greater scrutiny and detail," the secretary added.