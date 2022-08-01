Govt targets to reduce road accidents, deaths to half by 2024: Nitin Gadkari

The Indian car market used to be a lucrative site for car manufacturers whose products don't perform well in global safety check standards. However, recent laws are a progressive step to changing the scenario. Highlighting another similar scheme to raise safety check standards of cars in India, Nitin Gadkari, talked about the 'Bharat New Car Assessment Program', under which vehicles will get star ratings after they are subjected to safety checks of world standards. Before introducing any vehicle in the market, crash tests will have to be carried out as per these standards mandatorily, he said.