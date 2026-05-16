Govt tightens policy to import silver bars

The government issued an order on Saturday imposing curbs on silver imports to curb surging precious metal imports, narrow the trade deficit, and support the rupee amid mounting external pressures. This comes after the government increased import tariffs on gold and silver to 15%, and later tightened compliance norms for gold imports.

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According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry order on Saturday, the import policy for a silver bar, including silver played with gold and platinum, containing 99.9 percent or more by weight of silver was revised from "Free" to "Restricted". The same was revised for the “other” silver bar category.

This was, however, “subject to Policy Condition No. 7 of Chapter 71 of ITC (HS) 2022, Schedule - I (Import Policy) with immediate effect,” according to the order signed by the Director General of Foreign Trade and Commerce.

The order read, “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 and Section 5 of Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, read with paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, as amended from time to time, the Central Government hereby amends the import policy of ITC (HS) code 71069221 and 71069229 covered under Chapter 71 of ITC (HS) 2022, Schedule - I (Import Policy) with immediate effect.”

Credit: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Goods under the restricted category need a government license for imports.

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Govt's earlier moves | In points 1. On May 13, the government hiked import duty on precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. This reversed the 2024 duty cuts. The finance ministry notified the changes through multiple customs notifications on 12 May. The revised rates came into effect on 13 May.

According to notifications, the government increased the basic customs duty on several categories of gold and silver imports to 10% from 5%, while the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 5% remains in place, taking the total effective import tax to 15%.

2. Earlier this month, the government tightened compliance norms for gold imports under the Advance Authorisation scheme, introducing stricter quantity caps, physical verification requirements and periodic reporting obligations amid heightened scrutiny of bullion imports.

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In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the Advance Authorisation (AA) for import of gold “shall be issued, subject to a maximum permissible quantity limit of 100 kilograms”. Earlier, there was no limit on gold imports under the Advance Authorisation (AA) scheme—which permits duty-free import of gold for export purposes.

Mint earlier quoted a government official as saying that the tighter norms were introduced after import duty on gold was increased to 15%, amid concerns that the scheme could be misused for “price arbitrage”.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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