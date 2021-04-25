Govt tightens restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus in Puducherry

With Puducherry registering unabated rise in new cases of Covid 19, the territorial government has come out with stricter restrictions augmenting the curbs from Monday.

A release from office of the Lt Governor said a consultative meeting of officials of various departments held under the chairmanship of Tamilisai Soundararajan earlier in the day resolved to take steps to augment the restrictions. These enhanced restrictions would come into effect from tomorrow (April 26).

According to the release, all places of worship would be closed for the public. Commercial complexes, spas and gym centres, beauty parlours and salons would be shut until further orders.

Provision stores, vegetable shops and other retail outlets would be allowed to function with strict adherence to safety protocols. Celebrations of marriages would be permitted with a ceiling of 50 people while funerals should not have more than 25.

Only two passengers (except the drivers) alone would be permitted in cars or autos. The meeting also decided that special camps should be held in areas brought under red zone category for vaccination.

Testing of samples would be intensified and results of examinations should be expeditiously made available. Sufficient number of health staff would be posted to enhance medical managements. The volunteers of ASHA unit would be utilized to prevent the people in home isolation from moving in public.

The government and privately managed hospitals would be equipped with additional oxygen beds to rise to any exigency in the future and vaccines and drugs would be procured additionally. Necessary awareness would be created particularly in the context of the proposal to vaccinate all those who are 18 years and above from May 1. Only takeaway would be permitted at the restaurants, hotels and liquor shops, it was decided. Puducherry had already launched a 55-hour long lockdown since 10 pm on April 23. "This measure and also night curfew have brought out good impact and to ensure that there was no scope for the pandemic to gain larger space the new restrictions have been decided," the release said. PTI COR ROH ROH

