Govt to absorb health innovation cost in 23,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA), implementing agency of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has planned to absorb health innovation costs in over 23,000 hospitals empanelled under the scheme to mitigate covid-19 pandemic.

Recognising the role of innovations to strengthen India’s response to the covid-19 crisis and preparedness for emerging healthcare needs, NHA on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi). Through this partnership, NHA will be a technical collaborator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID)-supported SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility. IIT Delhi serves as the hosting entity for SAMRIDH.

SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Financing Facility aims to catalyse market-based health solutions to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare services for low-income and vulnerable communities, particularly for AB PMJAY beneficiaries. SAMRIDH has mobilised a capital pool of $100 plus million from private sector and development funders. It leverages this fund to offer both grant and debt financing provision to healthcare enterprises and innovators.

"SAMRIDH will provide a platform to facilitate affordable capital for scaling up of commercially viable innovations. The facility will also extend mentorship to enterprises from clinical, technology and business experts," said V. Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi.

Through this partnership, NHA and IIT Delhi will support innovative solutions to address the needs and priorities of the AB PMJAY ecosystem. This collaboration will be crucial to support rapid scaling and absorption of health innovations across more than 23,000 AB-PMJAY empanelled hospitals.

This partnership, leveraging distinct sources to identify innovative healthcare solutions, will provide a platform for diverse set of organisations, including manufacturers/suppliers of drugs, vaccines and health-tech, private healthcare networks, innovation incubators, social enterprises/NGOs, research and academic institutions, to come together towards solving complex healthcare challenges in India.

A total of 3,27,672 covid-19 hospital admissions have been authorized under Ayushman Bharat in 2020-21 with a cost of ₹1157.66 crore, according to the union health ministry.

The allocation of funds under AB-PMJAY is integrated both for covid-19 and non-covid-19 treatments. Funds are released as per requirement of states and union territories. About Rs1157.66 crore was authorised for covid treatment in FY21, the government told the Lok Sabha recently.

India reported over 41,195 daily new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours and 491 death. Active cases were at at 3,87,987, making for 1.21% of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate stands at 1.94%. The rate has remained below 3% for the last 17 days and below 5% for 66 consecutive days now.

"India’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.45%. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic," the union health ministry said in a statement.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.