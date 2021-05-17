With evidence coming forth that mutant variants of SARS CoV2 virus are behind the sudden surge of covid-19 cases during the second wave of pandemic, centre is all set to add 17 new labs to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) network to increase the number of samples screened and allow for more spatial analysis.

The Network is presently served by 10 labs located at different corners of the country. Dr. Sujeet K Singh, Director national centre for disease control (NCDC) during the 26th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19 chaired by union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday presented a detailed report on the mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern (VoCs) being reported in India.

Showing state-wise prevalence of VoCs like the B.1.1.7 and B.1.617 across India, Singh said that B.1.1.7 lineage (UK variant) was found predominant in samples collected in Punjab and Chandigarh between February and March, 2021. Bhargava also informed regarding the Home Isolation guidelines which has been converted into Hindi and other regional languages for wider reach. Warning signs for hospitalization, admission to ICU and for potential administration of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab were also highlighted.

Dr Balaram Bhargava, Secretary (Health Research) and director general Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) presented on the innovative changes in testing policy that would widen its scope of application and help in mass screening for covid-19, particularly in peri-urban and rural settings where health infrastructure is relatively weak.

Deployment of mobile RT-PCR testing vans and amplification of RAT tests was presented as the way forward. While the present capacity is around 25 lakhs (RTPCR-13 lakh and RAT- 12 lakh), this is projected to exponentially increase to 45 lakhs (RTPCR-18 lakh and RAT- 27 lakh) under the new testing regimen.

S. Aparna, Secretary (Pharma) informed that a dedicated cell has been created to coordinate production and allocation of drugs in demand to treat covid-19. Manufacturers have been advised to increase production drugs.

The government is undertaking three-pronged strategy. The steps are identification of new suppliers and addressing operative issues faced by suppliers exploring all the possible ways to meet the demand, rational distribution of drugs to states/UT to avoid hoarding in drug producing states, constant monitoring of the supply chain and quick resolution of issues between states and suppliers and enforcement against hoarding and black-marketing was also initiated through drug controller general of India (DCGI) SDCs.

Stress was laid on the procurement and allocation of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and Amphotericin-B. “Demand for Favipiravir too increased although the drug is not recommended in covid-19 medical guidelines. Information education communication (IEC) campaigns should be there for judicious use of these drugs. Remdesivir Production has more than tripled in the country with government intervention from around 39 lakh to 118 lakh vials per month," said Aparna.

Demand for Amphotericin-B which is used for treatment of Mucor mycosis has also increased. Five suppliers have been identified and efforts are being made for optimal allocation of the drug. States were given 1 lakh vials from 1st to 14th May 2021 while avenues for import are being actively explored, she said.

Secretary (Pharma) further emphasized that States must make equitable distribution among govt and private hospitals and keep hospital and general public informed on availability and shop details, help prevent unnecessary stockpiling and ensure timely payments to the manufactures.

On vaccination front, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan apprised the meeting that the CoWIN platform is being made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week.

At least 2,81,386 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. A declining trend in the Weekly positivity rate is also observed which stands at 18.17% today. Karnataka showing most number of districts (27) with more than 20% positivity rate and Madhya Pradesh consisting highest number of districts (38) with more than 10% positivity rate. India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 35,16,997 on Monday. It now comprises 14.09% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net decline of 1,01,461 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed. 10 States cumulatively account for 75.04% of India’s total Active Cases.

“India’s covid-19 New Cases have dropped to less than 3 lakhs for the first time after 26 days. Also, a net decline of 1,01,461 cases have been recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours," said Harsh Vardhan. The health minister said that 422.79 lakh N95 masks, 176.91 lakh PPE kits, 52.64 lakh Remdesivir injections and 45,066 ventilators were distributed among States/UTs.

