Govt to add 17 more labs to INSACOG network

At least 2,81,386 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. A declining trend in the Weekly positivity rate is also observed which stands at 18.17% today. Karnataka showing most number of districts (27) with more than 20% positivity rate and Madhya Pradesh consisting highest number of districts (38) with more than 10% positivity rate. India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 35,16,997 on Monday. It now comprises 14.09% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net decline of 1,01,461 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed. 10 States cumulatively account for 75.04% of India’s total Active Cases.