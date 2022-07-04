Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Govt to address ‘volatility’ in rupee, committed to 6.4% fiscal deficit target: Report

Govt to address ‘volatility’ in rupee, committed to 6.4% fiscal deficit target: Report

The rupee paired its early losses and settled on a flat note at 78.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday
1 min read . 04:38 PM ISTLivemint

An official also said that the government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Even as the rupee continues to hit record lows, the Indian government is trying to "address volatility" in the currency, reported news agency Reuters, quoting a government official. 

Even as the rupee continues to hit record lows, the Indian government is trying to "address volatility" in the currency, reported news agency Reuters, quoting a government official. 

Further, the official also stated that the government is would stick to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for the 2022-23 financial year as India's India's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong to deal with global challenges.

Further, the official also stated that the government is would stick to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for the 2022-23 financial year as India's India's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong to deal with global challenges.

He also said that the government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market.

He also said that the government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market.

India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs and a weaker rupee makes imports costlier.

India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs and a weaker rupee makes imports costlier.

Commodity prices, including of crude oil, are ruling high due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and has led to inflationary pressures across countries, including India.

Commodity prices, including of crude oil, are ruling high due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and has led to inflationary pressures across countries, including India.

 

 