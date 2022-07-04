Govt to address ‘volatility’ in rupee, committed to 6.4% fiscal deficit target: Report1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
An official also said that the government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market
An official also said that the government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market
Even as the rupee continues to hit record lows, the Indian government is trying to "address volatility" in the currency, reported news agency Reuters, quoting a government official.
Even as the rupee continues to hit record lows, the Indian government is trying to "address volatility" in the currency, reported news agency Reuters, quoting a government official.
Further, the official also stated that the government is would stick to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for the 2022-23 financial year as India's India's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong to deal with global challenges.
Further, the official also stated that the government is would stick to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for the 2022-23 financial year as India's India's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong to deal with global challenges.
He also said that the government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market.
He also said that the government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market.
India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs and a weaker rupee makes imports costlier.
India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs and a weaker rupee makes imports costlier.
Commodity prices, including of crude oil, are ruling high due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and has led to inflationary pressures across countries, including India.
Commodity prices, including of crude oil, are ruling high due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and has led to inflationary pressures across countries, including India.