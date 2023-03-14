‘Govt to aid dollar deposit transfers to Indian banks’1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday suggested that start-ups may explore ways to tap in to India’s banking system for raising funds without changing their business models
New Delhi: Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday suggested that start-ups may explore ways to tap in to India’s banking system for raising funds without changing their business models.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×