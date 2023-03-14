‘Govt to aid dollar deposit transfers to Indian banks’

On concerns around transfer of dollar deposits to India and to US-based branches of Indian banks, he said these will be shared with the finance minister for possible solutions. “We will share the suggestions with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and explore how best your concerns can be addressed. We will explore how smoothly we can facilitate the transfer of your US dollar deposits to Indian banks, IFSC centred foreign banks or any other Indian bank which has presence in the US," he said.