Govt to allow agri credit societies to convert wholesale petrol pumps into retail outlets1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:34 PM IST
The agri credit societies will be given priority in allotment of new petrol/diesel dealerships to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. PACS will also be able to get LPG distributorship
NEW DELHI : In a major step to strengthen cooperatives, the government on Wednesday said the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) having wholesale petrol and diesel dealership licence will be given a one-time option to covert their bulk consumer pumps into retail outlets.
