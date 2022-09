Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on 13 September said that the government has decided to allow work from home (WFH) in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) sectors after receiving requests for it from many quarters.

He was of the opinion that this WFH culture will create employment opportunities in small cities and increase the export of services.

Speaking to media after the attending Board of Trade meeting, Goyal said, "We've decided to allow work from home in all SEZ sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. It'll create employment opportunities in small cities and increase the export of services."

