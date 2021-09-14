Govt to amend Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act

“There was a gap between this HAMA and the Hague Convention, the international treaty for inter-country adoption. India is also a member of the treaty. In this light the reform was necessary," the official said adding that after the new rule comes into place, the adoptive parents if NRIs, would be allowed to go with the child to their residence country post furnishing a notice of two weeks’ time. However, there will be a stringent process of verification of the family that will start immediately after the notice served.