Govt to amend insolvency law to reduce time taken for resolution process3 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 04:45 PM IST
The focus is now on how to speed up the whole resolution process by reducing the time taken.
The government is looking to amend the insolvency law in order to reduce the time taken for or completion of resolution process of stressed assets and prevent significant erosion of value of the assets, according to a senior official.