Govt to appoint LIC chairman by June1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:09 PM IST
The government is keen to revamp the structure of LIC by 2024 and allow the appointment of a chief executive officer (CEO) — instead of chairman — and four MDs who would report to the CEO.
New Delhi: The government is set to appoint a full-time chairman at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) by June, a finance ministry official said, ending speculation over the vacant top job in the state-owned insurer.
