Govt to assess ‘risks’ of WhatsApp's username feature: ‘Won't compromise on national security’

The government is reportedly looking into WhatsApp's planned username feature amid concerns it could be misused for impersonation and fraud. Sources told PTI that the government will assess potential risks.

They noted that the Meta-owned platform's latest announcement introducing usernames, a feature that will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, raises concerns.

What's the new WhatsApp feature? The feature allows users to reserve their optional usernames by navigating to 'Settings', followed by 'Account' and 'Username' on the latest version of the app.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the new username feature being introduced by WhatsApp? ⌵ WhatsApp's new username feature allows users to reserve unique usernames to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, enhancing privacy, especially in group chats. 2 Why is the Indian government concerned about WhatsApp's username feature? ⌵ The Indian government is worried the username feature could enable impersonation and fraud, potentially compromising national security and public safety. 3 How will users claim existing usernames from Instagram or Facebook on WhatsApp? ⌵ Users can claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames on WhatsApp by reserving them through the app's settings, supporting creators and businesses in maintaining consistent online identities. 4 Should WhatsApp users be cautious about the new username feature? ⌵ Yes, users should approach the new username feature with caution, as it may lead to impersonation and scams if proper safeguards are not established by WhatsApp. 5 What are the potential cybersecurity challenges associated with WhatsApp usernames? ⌵ The introduction of usernames could lead to challenges such as lookalike usernames, fake accounts, and various scams, making user vigilance essential.

The platform also introduced a username generator to assist users in picking a unique handle.

Also Read | WhatsApp usernames could open the platform to impersonations and scams

To help content creators, small businesses and organisations maintain a consistent online presence, the platform has provided an option for them to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames on WhatsApp.

The company has opened early reservations for usernames, which will be officially rolled out later this year.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The messaging app clarified that there will be no public directory to browse username suggestions.

Also Read | WhatsApp usernames could open the platform to impersonations and scams

"People will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time. To help control who can reach you on WhatsApp with your username, we've built an optional username key that others will need to know to message you," the blog post stated. ​

Once the feature is fully launched, users who have enabled a username will no longer have their phone numbers visible when messaging a person or business for the first time.

The feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, and users will receive in-app notifications when it becomes available in their respective countries, the company said.

What's the concern? The WhatsApp feature may allow users to adopt usernames resembling those of bona fide agencies and other entities, potentially enabling impersonation and fraud, sources told PTI.

They said the feature could have adverse implications for public safety and society.

The government will not compromise on national security or public safety, the sources added.

According to the messaging platform, the move is aimed at enhancing user privacy, particularly in group chats or when connecting with new acquaintances, by eliminating the need to exchange phone numbers.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was among those who have flagged the potential misuse of usernames on WhatsApp.

“Soon you will have verified username on WhatsApp, and then unverified similar-sounding usernames….which in turn will…,” Sharma said in a post on X.

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo expressed similar concerns about fake usernames that could resemble a well-known person or business.

“In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp. Imagine receiving a message from warikoo / awarikoo / ankurwarikooo / ankur_warikoo / a_warikoo / ankurwarikooofficial etc etc - soliciting money,” he pointed out.

Cybersecurity challenges Prashant Mali, a Mumbai-based Cyber and Privacy lawyer, also pointed out that though usernames could ensure privacy, they could easily be misused.