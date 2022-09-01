The Indian High Commission in Ottawa asked the Canadian authorities to look into the problems faced by college students enrolled in Canadian universities unable to join the academic courses due to delays in the processing of their visas and student permits, as per report
Amid issues faced by college students enrolled in Canadian universities, the Indian government has informed that it has taken up the matter with Canada to make sure that students are not affected and added that the country will continue to take measures to assist Indian students who would like to go abroad to study.
The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, "it is an important issue. We have taken up the matter with Canada to make sure that students are not affected. We will continue to take measures to assist Indian students who would like to go abroad to study."
It is important to note that earlier, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa asked the Canadian authorities to look into the problems faced by college students enrolled in Canadian universities, who are unable to join the academic courses due to delays in the processing of their visas and student permits.
In an advisory, the high commission said that Indian officials in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver continue to be engaged with Canadian interlocutors including academic institutions and universities regarding problems faced by the Indian students, the report said.
"Highlighting these issues and the fact that Indian students have already deposited tuition fees with the Canadian institutions we requested the Canadian authorities to expedite processing of visa applications for students from India," the advisory said.
The advisory noted that Canada has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students for post-secondary education. But the high commission added, "The processing of visas is a sovereign power of the government of Canada."
Over 230,000 students from India enrolled in post-secondary institutions in Canada, are making a positive contribution to the Canadian economy including through an estimated USD 4 billion in tuition fees. The India and Canada strategic partnership is underpinned by a shared commitment to democratic values, pluralism and rule of law.
Although Ministerial or official visits were not exchanged due to the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual interactions enabled the continuity of bilateral engagement. The Covid-19 pandemic saw both sides assisting each other. India supplied Covishield vaccines, Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine medicines to Canada. During April-May 2021, Canada reciprocated with the supplies of critical medicines and oxygen-related equipment, the report said.
