The government is planning to put 17 mines for auction. These mines were surrendered by public sector undertakings after they could not make these blocks operational. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday stated that the 17 mines are very good blocks and hence he is putting them for auction now. In a conference, he said the Center is making sustained efforts to attract more private entrepreneurs into mineral exploration.

