Indian government to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security, news agency ANI tweeted quoting sources. While there is no official list of the banned apps yet.

Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources

Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite, ANI tweeted.

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite. — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Last year, India banned hundreds of Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, AliExpress.

In November 2020, the Centre issued an order under section 69A of the IT Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. It said this action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.

Earlier on 29th June 2020, India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the IT Act.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.