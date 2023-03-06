New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday informed that the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has decided to bring pension portals like Pension Disbursing Bank portals, Anubhav, CGHS under a single portal called Integrated Pensioners’ Portal to ensure ease of living for elder citizens.

Addressing the Bankers Awareness Workshop in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the minister said that in tune with Prime Minister’s vision for an ‘Integrated Approach to bring Ease of Living’, the move will mitigate the problems faced by the pensioners with the banks like change of bank, submission of life certificate, submission of death certificate of pensioners, pension slip and retrieval of pension slip, income tax deduction data/form 16, pension receipt information, and the websites of pension disbursing banks will also be integrated with the Integrated Pensioners Portal.

“The task of integration of Pension Seva Portal of SBI and Canara Bank with Bhavishya portal is complete. With this integration, the pensioners can now get their pension slip, status of submission of Life Certificate and Form-16 through the integrated portal. All 18 pension disbursing banks will be integrated in Integrated Pensioners’ Portal," Singh added.

He said that DoPPW will take care of not only serving/retiring employees but also work for the Ease of Living of the pensioners. “Digital Life Certificate is another step towards this direction. In November 2014, an Aadhar based scheme for online submission of digital life certificate, ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure transparency and ‘Ease of Living’ for pensioners while submitting their life certificate."

The minister added that initially submission of DLCs using biometric devices was commenced and later, the Department engaged with MeitY to develop the milestone Face-Authentication Technology-based system based on UIDAI Aadhaar software through which it became possible to give DLC from any Android based smart phone.

“This breakthrough technology has reduced the dependence of pensioners on external bio-metric devices and has made the process more accessible and affordable to masses by leveraging biometric systems available on smartphones," Singh said.

He also informed that the Pension Department has undertaken a Nation-wide Digital Life Certificate through Face Authentication campaign in the November, 22 which has resulted into 30 lakhs pensioners submitting their life certificate digitally.