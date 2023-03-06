Govt to bring all pension portals under Integrated Pensioners’ Portal: Minister1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The move will mitigate the problems faced by the pensioners with the banks like change of bank, submission of life certificate, submission of death certificate of pensioners, pension slip and retrieval of pension slip, etc
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday informed that the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has decided to bring pension portals like Pension Disbursing Bank portals, Anubhav, CGHS under a single portal called Integrated Pensioners’ Portal to ensure ease of living for elder citizens.
