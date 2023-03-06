Govt to bring all pension portals under Integrated Pensioners’ Portal: Minister

Addressing the Bankers Awareness Workshop in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the minister said that in tune with Prime Minister’s vision for an ‘Integrated Approach to bring Ease of Living’, the move will mitigate the problems faced by the pensioners with the banks like change of bank, submission of life certificate, submission of death certificate of pensioners, pension slip and retrieval of pension slip, income tax deduction data/form 16, pension receipt information, and the websites of pension disbursing banks will also be integrated with the Integrated Pensioners Portal.