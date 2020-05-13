NEW DELHI: The government will facilitate the return of 30,000 more Indians stranded abroad in the second phase of the Vande Bharat’ repatriation mission, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Puri said the second phase of the mission will start on 16 May till 22 May and will repatriate Indians from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Nepal and Russia.

“149 flights in the second phase of mission ‘Vande Bharat’ will not wait for remaining flights of first phase to get over. The two phases will be operational simultaneously and seamlessly. There will be no gap between them. We remain committed to bringing back our stranded and distressed citizens," Puri tweeted on Wednesday.

He said 8,500 citizens have already returned till today morning, of the 14,800 who were to be brought back on 64 flights in the first phase of the mission. “More flights are underway," the minister said, adding that in the second phase, 30,000 more Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights.

